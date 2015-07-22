July 22 Formycon AG :

* Receives favorable scientific advice from U.S. Food and Drug administration for its partnered biosimilar candidate FYB201

* Based upon scientific advices received from EMA and FDA, Formycon and its license partner Bioeq GmbH are now in a position to carry forward with a clinical study design for a global phase III trial

* Market launch of FYB201 in highly regulated markets, particularly U.S. and European Union, is planned to begin starting from 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)