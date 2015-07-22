July 22 Astrazeneca Plc
* Astrazeneca provides update on Selumetinib in uveal
melanoma
* Phase III sumit study of Selumetinib in combination with
dacarbazine for treatment of patients with metastatic uveal
melanoma did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free
survival
* A full evaluation of data is ongoing
* Combination therapy showed an adverse event profile
generally consistent with current knowledge of safety profiles
of dacarbazine and selumetinib
* Findings from sumit have no impact on other studies and we
look forward to presenting data in due course
