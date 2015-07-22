July 22 Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca provides update on Selumetinib in uveal melanoma

* Phase III sumit study of Selumetinib in combination with dacarbazine for treatment of patients with metastatic uveal melanoma did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival

* A full evaluation of data is ongoing

* Combination therapy showed an adverse event profile generally consistent with current knowledge of safety profiles of dacarbazine and selumetinib

