July 22 Vinci :
* Vinci wins a contract to build "smart" motorway sections
in England
* To convert a section of M5 southwest of Birmingham
* This first contract, with a value of 65 million euros
($71.12 million) , is part of smart motorways programme (SMP)
introduced by Highways England
* Contract awarded to joint venture in which Vinci's
subsidiaries Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Taylor
Woodrow hold 40 pct and Balfour Beatty 60 pct
* Works package also includes two other projects to be
carried out during coming five-years
* Subject to statutory approval and continued value for
money, M6 is expected to start work in 2017/18 and M4 scheme in
2016/17 at an estimated combined value of up to 803 million
euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom:)