July 22 Vinci :

* Vinci wins a contract to build "smart" motorway sections in England

* To convert a section of M5 southwest of Birmingham

* This first contract, with a value of 65 million euros ($71.12 million) , is part of smart motorways programme (SMP) introduced by Highways England

* Contract awarded to joint venture in which Vinci's subsidiaries Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Taylor Woodrow hold 40 pct and Balfour Beatty 60 pct

* Works package also includes two other projects to be carried out during coming five-years

* Subject to statutory approval and continued value for money, M6 is expected to start work in 2017/18 and M4 scheme in 2016/17 at an estimated combined value of up to 803 million euros