July 22 Carillion Plc

* Carillion joint venture awarded smart motorway contracts worth some £475 million

* Carillion, in Joint Venture with Kier, has been awarded a contract by Highways England for a package of smart motorway works

This latest package involves the transformation of four sections of motorway in England into smart motorways, namely the M6 between Junctions 16 and 19 and the M6 between Junctions 13 and 15, on the M20 between Junctions 3 and 5 and on the M23 between Junctions 8 and 10.