July 22 Nord Gold :

* Says Q2 revenue fell 16 percent year-on-year to $289.0 million;

* Q2 gold production fell 9 percent year-on-year at 240.8 koz;

* Gold production in H1 increased by 7 percent year-on-year to 507.5 koz;

