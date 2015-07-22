UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Subsidiary, Helsinki Foodstock Oy, has signed an agreement with Espresso House Finland Oy making it responsible for supply chain management for Espresso House chain of coffee shops
* Agreement is estimated not to have a significant effect on Kotipizza group's earnings in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.