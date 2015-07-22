July 22 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Subsidiary, Helsinki Foodstock Oy, has signed an agreement with Espresso House Finland Oy making it responsible for supply chain management for Espresso House chain of coffee shops

* Agreement is estimated not to have a significant effect on Kotipizza group's earnings in 2015

