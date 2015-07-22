UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 Curro Holdings Ltd
* Heps for six month period ended June 30 2015 will be between 14.1 cents to 15.0 cents per share compared to 8.8 cents year ago
* Curro expects an increase of between 57 pct and 67 pct in EPS and HEPS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.