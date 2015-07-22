Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Aubay SA :
* H1 revenue 134.6 million euros ($146.4 million), up 12.5 pct
* 2015 targets revised upwards
* Sees 2015 organic growth of between 5 pct and 7 pct, compared with the 3 pct to 5 pct initially forecast
* Sees FY 2015 revenues of over 267 million euros as against 260 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1HJjtdY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order