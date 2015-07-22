July 22 Societe De La Tour Eiffel SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share 12.0 million euros ($13.06 million) versus loss of 8.2 million euros year ago

* H1 rental income 26.1 million euros versus 26.1 million euros year ago

* Says has strong fundamentals in order to carry out its strategic plan and double our portfolio in the next 3-5 years