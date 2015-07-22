UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 Imaginarium SA :
* Q1 revenue 18.4 million euros ($20.01 million) versus 18.7 million euros year on year
* Revenue until June 2015 at 33.8 million euros, up by 0.4 pct year on year
Source text: bit.ly/1RQNhwX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.