July 22 Cegid Group SA :

* Reports fifth consecutive half-year of increased income from ordinary activities: 15.9 million euros ($17.3 million), up 8.6 pct

* H1 growth in net cash from operating activities is 29.2 million euros, up 24 pct

* H1 growth in SaaS sales is 29.3 million euros, up 28 pct

* H1 net income group share is 9.4 million euros versus 8.7 million euros a year ago (up 8.6 pct)

* H1 EBITDA is 35.8 million euros versus 34.3 million euros year ago (up 4.5 pct)

