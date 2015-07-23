Prior exposure to dengue or West Nile could make Zika worse -report
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
July 23 Rieter Holding AG :
* H1 sales rose by 6 pct to 553.9 million Swiss francs ($577.6 million), net profit rose to 29.1 million Swiss francs (compared to 14.3 million Swiss francs in first half of 2014)
* Expects sales for whole of 2015 to be lower than in 2014, EBIT and net profit are also expected to be lower than in 2014
Source text - bit.ly/1LvLyt6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9589 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)