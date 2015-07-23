July 23 Rieter Holding AG :

* H1 sales rose by 6 pct to 553.9 million Swiss francs ($577.6 million), net profit rose to 29.1 million Swiss francs (compared to 14.3 million Swiss francs in first half of 2014)

* Expects sales for whole of 2015 to be lower than in 2014, EBIT and net profit are also expected to be lower than in 2014

