July 23 Okmetic Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 22.1 million euros ($24.17 million) versus 18.7 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 2.9 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Retains its existing guidance, which was revised on April 14: Net sales and operating profit for 2015 are estimated to clearly exceed the level of 2014

($1 = 0.9143 euros)