July 23 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* As end of H1 assets under management decreased from 50.2 billion Swiss francs ($52.37 billion) to 45.0 billion Swiss francs as result of sale of Swisspartners Investment Network AG and performance-related factors pertaining to currency situation

* H1 operating income stood at 157 million Swiss francs, while operating expenses amounted to 109 million Swiss francs

* In first half of 2015, LLB Group result improved to about 44 million Swiss francs

* Calculates a net profit for current financial year 2015 on a par with levels in previous year

* Expects an interim result of about 44 million Swiss francs, compared to 40.4 million Swiss francs for prior-year period