July 22 Glencore Plc
* Allegations that optimum is targeting female employees for
retrenchment are baseless
* Decision to close these operations is a result of the
ongoing hardship at optimum arising from difficult market
conditions
* Glencore dismisses num allegations
* Agreed to provide funding to optimum to pay the full
retrenchment costs as tabled at the ccma
* Will also consider redeploying some of the employees to
other parts of the glencore business should vacancies be
available
* Optimum is now proceeding with the closure of these
operations which will result in the retrenchment of
approximately 380 employees
* About 250 additional employees have opted for voluntary
severance packages and 96 were redeployed to other glencore
operations
* Includes training in areas such as portable skills and
financial management.
* Affected operations will be placed on care and maintenance
