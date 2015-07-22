Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Surfland Systemy Komputerowe SA :
* Its 2.7 million zlotys ($715,364) offer for educational path in old mine chosen as preferred one by Walbrzych Municipality, Poland
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7743 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order