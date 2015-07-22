UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* To pay 1.2 million euro ($1.31 million) to FC Porto for transfer of player Ricardo Quaresma
* Says deal is made for 2+1 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.