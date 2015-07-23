July 23 Vodacom Group Ltd

* Group revenue increased 7.0% (6.5%) to r19 559 million with service revenue up 5.1% (4.7%) to r15 660 million

* Matter will now be heard at Competition Tribunal, with hearings set to take place from 23 November to 11 December 2015

* Group active customers up 6.5% to 63.5 million and active data customers grew 10.8% to 28.0 million

* Competition Commission has made a recommendation to Competition Tribunal that they approve acquisition of Neotel