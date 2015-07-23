July 23 Tsb Banking Group Plc

* H1 banking net interest margin 3.69% versus 3.63% last year

* Half yearly report

* Net franchise lending in first half of 2015.

* TSB mortgage broker service, launched in January 2015, has received £1.9 billion of gross mortgage applications to end of first half of 2015

* Delivered 6.7% share of all new and switching bank accounts in last quarter which marks 6th consecutive quarter where TSB has delivered above its target of 6% share

* Nps declined marginally by 1 point in Q2 2015 reflecting initial takeover uncertainty before returning to its recent positive trajectory

* Management profit before tax decreased compared to H2 2014 primarily due to lower average loan balances and recognition of full year financial services compensation scheme levy charge

* Statutory profit before tax was further reduced by sabadell transaction related costs

* "Remain unwavering in our mission of bringing more competition to UK banking and, with extra firepower of Sabadell behind us"

* H1 net interest income 385.2 million stg versus 396.5 million stg for 6 months to Dec 31, 2014

* Look forward to accelerating our growth plans and continuing to take on big banks that have had a stranglehold on uk market for far too long Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)