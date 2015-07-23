UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 23 J Sainsbury Plc
* An offering of approximately £250 million perpetual subordinated bonds ( "bonds"), convertible into ordinary shares of company
* Proceeds of offering will be used for general corporate purposes of group, including via on-lending to subsidiaries and by way of contributions to group's pension funds.
* Perpetual subordinated convertible bond offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.