July 23 Renta Corp :

* Says board approves business plan for 2016-2020 expecting to double its annual net profit in next 5 years to reach 20 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA 10.1 million euros ($11.0 million), FY 2020 EBITDA 24.8 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 net profit 10.5 million euros, FY 2020 net profit 20.8 million euros Source text for Eikon:

