BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, CFO Scott Berry said to resign, effective May 10
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, Scott Berry, CFO notified company of his decision to resign, effective on May 10, 2017
July 23 Renta Corp :
* Says board approves business plan for 2016-2020 expecting to double its annual net profit in next 5 years to reach 20 million euros
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA 10.1 million euros ($11.0 million), FY 2020 EBITDA 24.8 million euros
* Sees FY 2016 net profit 10.5 million euros, FY 2020 net profit 20.8 million euros Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
* American Tower Corp - Notes will have an interest rate of 1.375% per annum