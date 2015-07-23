July 23 Thorntons Plc

* Company announces that cancellation notice period has now commenced and cancellation is expected to take effect from 8:00 am on 20 august 2015

* Such cancellation of listing and admission to trading is expected to significantly reduce liquidity and marketability of any thorntons shares not accepted into offer

* Offer, which remains subject to terms and conditions set out or referred to in offer document, has been extended and will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 p.m. (london time) on 30 july 2015

* Thorntons has applied to uk listing authority and lse requesting cancellation of trading of thorntons shares on london stock exchange's main market