July 23 De La Rue Plc

* Trading for Q1 has been satisfactory and in line with board's expectations

* Group's order book has increased substantially since year end.

* Board's overall expectations for 2015/16 remain unchanged.

* Expect financial performance of group to have a higher than usual weighting towards second half of 2015/16 financial year

* Cash processing solutions has experienced difficult trading conditions in Q1