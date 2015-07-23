July 23 Recipharm Publ AB

* Q2 EBITDA increased by 58 percent and amounted to SEK 156 million

* Says we expect that in second half of year overall demand for our services will stay on same level year on year

* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 868 million, an increase of 42 percent

* Says weak performance in solids and other will impact profit somewhat in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: