Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 23 HMS Networks
* Q2 Net sales increased with 25 percent SEK 177 million (141), corresponding to a 15 percent increase in local currencies
* Q2 operating result SEK 24 million (21) corresponding to an operating margin of 14 percent (15)
* Says we are cautiously positive to market development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order