July 23 HMS Networks

* Q2 Net sales increased with 25 percent SEK 177 million (141), corresponding to a 15 percent increase in local currencies

* Q2 operating result SEK 24 million (21) corresponding to an operating margin of 14 percent (15)

* Says we are cautiously positive to market development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)