July 23 Union Financiere De France Banque SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share of 15.2 million euros ($16.62 million) versus 13.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating income is 23 million euros ($25.15 million), up by 36 percent

* H1 net banking income is 102.4 million euros, up by 12 percent

* Proposes dividend of 0.85 euros per share