BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, CFO Scott Berry said to resign, effective May 10
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, Scott Berry, CFO notified company of his decision to resign, effective on May 10, 2017
July 23 Union Financiere De France Banque SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share of 15.2 million euros ($16.62 million) versus 13.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income is 23 million euros ($25.15 million), up by 36 percent
* H1 net banking income is 102.4 million euros, up by 12 percent
* Proposes dividend of 0.85 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* American Tower Corp - Notes will have an interest rate of 1.375% per annum