July 23 Electrocomponents Plc

* First quarter trading statement

* Electrocomponents Plc has today issued a trading statement for its Q1 ended 30 June 2015 ahead of its annual general meeting

* In Q1 group underlying sales growth increased to 5 pct

* Our international business, which comprises over 70 pct of group revenues grew by 7 pct and UK declined by 1 pct

* Within international, continental Europe grew by 13 pct, North America grew by 3 pct and Asia Pacific was flat during period. July has started more slowly

* Gross margin in quarter was 1.7 pct points below prior-year period

* This reflects negative impact of foreign exchange, price and discounting impacts, and mix impacts due to faster growth of our lower margin products

* Ecommerce sales have accelerated in quarter, benefitting from considerable work that has gone into improving online user experience, particularly in search and online content

* In Q1 ecommerce sales growth was 10 pct, resulting in ecommerce comprising 60 pct of group revenues during quarter

* Currently implementing actions on pricing, purchasing and discounts which along with easier comparatives in second half of year should benefit full year gross margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: