July 23 F-secure Oyj :

* Q2 revenues for continuing operations were 35.5 million euros ($38.80 million) (34.4 million euros), showing an increase of 3 pct year-on-year

* Q2 EBIT (IFRS) for continuing operations 4.0 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* 2015 business outlook has not changed however guidance for operating profit has been revised due to IFRS accounting of deferred payment and earn-out elements of nSense acquisition as expense

* 2015 overall security revenue growth for continuing operations is anticipated to be at or above 5 pct in 2015 (2014: 137.4 million euros)

* Operating profit (non-IFRS) for continuing operations is estimated to be around 15 pct of revenues (excludes profit from sale of personal cloud storage business and the cost impact of the acquisition of nSense)

