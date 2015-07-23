Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 23 Advenica publ AB :
* Q2 revenue 30.7 million Swedish crowns ($3.60 million) versus 6.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT profit 12.8 million crowns versus loss 5.7 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5861 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order