July 23 Electra Private Equity Plc

* Murray Hennessy has been appointed non-executive chairman of portfolio company TGI Fridays UK with immediate effect

* Electra Partners refers to Electra Partners LLP acting on behalf of its client Electra Private Equity PLC

* Electra Partners acquired the UK franchise of TGI Fridays in December 2014, with Electra Private Equity Plc investing 99 million stg of equity in the deal. Source text: (bit.ly/1HL2FTL) Further company coverage: