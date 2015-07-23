Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 23 Euronext:
* 437,438 new ordinary shares issued by Itesoft SA will be listed on Euronext Paris as of July 24
* Reference price for Itesoft capital increase: 4.55 euros ($4.99)
* Reason for Itesoft capital increase is asset contribution
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order