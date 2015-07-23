BRIEF-Oconee Federal Financial Corp announces appointment of new CFO
* Oconee Federal Financial Corp. announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer
July 23 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Formalizes purchase of 25.1 percent of Testa Inmuebles en Renta from Sacyr and reaches 50.1 pct stake in Testa
* Credit Suisse Ag announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its CSLS ETNS