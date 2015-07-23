Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 23 Intica Systems AG :
* Provisional revenue figure for first six months is 22.6 million euros ($25 million), a strong rise compared with previous year (H1 2014: 19.7 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA (2.9 million euros) and provisional EBIT (0.7 million euros) are slightly up on last year
* Udo Zimmer elected new chairman of supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order