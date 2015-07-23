July 23 Intica Systems AG :

* Provisional revenue figure for first six months is 22.6 million euros ($25 million), a strong rise compared with previous year (H1 2014: 19.7 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA (2.9 million euros) and provisional EBIT (0.7 million euros) are slightly up on last year

* Udo Zimmer elected new chairman of supervisory board