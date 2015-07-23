July 23 Iliad Africa Ltd

* Firm intention offer by Steinhoff International Holdings to Iliad Africa Limited

* Steinhoff International Holdings has made an offer to acquire, through a nominated wholly owned subsidiary, entire issued ordinary share capital of Iliad Africa Limited

* Deal for aggregate consideration of r1.34 billion

* Scheme will comprise a cash consideration of r10.00 per iliad share

* Offer price per Iliad share takes into account assumption that iliad will distribute a dividend of 24 cents per share

* Offer price together with special dividend represents a 24.6 pct premium to 30 day volume weighted average traded price calculated as at close of trade on 15 July 2015

* Independent board recommends that iliad shareholders vote in favour of resolutions to be proposed at general meeting

* Following implementation of scheme, application will be made to delist iliad from securities exchange operated by JSE

* Steinhoff has sufficient cash resources for payment of offer consideration from its own resources