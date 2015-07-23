July 23 Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG :

* H1 net income in the amount of approx. 1.2 million euros ($1.32 million) (30.06.2014: net income about 1.4 million euros)

* Prelim H1 profit before tax at approx. 1.4 million euros (last year: approximately 1.4. million euros)