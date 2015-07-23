UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 23 J Sainsbury Plc :
* Raises 250 million stg of 2.875 pct perpetual subordinated convertible bonds and sets terms of a £250 million 6.50% perpetual subordinated non-convertible hybrid bond offering
* Initial conversion price has been set at 348.6417 pence, a 30 pct premium to reference share price
* Deutsche Bank AG, London branch, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and UBS Limited are acting as joint bookrunners on both transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.