July 23 Victoria Oil And Gas Plc :

* Group cash of $14.2 mln at quarter end, compared to $15.6 mln at end of last quarter

* 1,524.60 mmscf H1 2015 gas sold (1,273.25 mmscf 2014 full year gas sold)

* Gas sold for Q2 2015 was almost four times that sold in Q2 2014

* Average gas production of 12.6mmscf/d during Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)