BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, CFO Scott Berry said to resign, effective May 10
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, Scott Berry, CFO notified company of his decision to resign, effective on May 10, 2017
July 23 Dinamia Capital Privado SCR SA :
* Says board approves appointment of Santiago Eguidazu Mayor as chairman and chief executive officer of N+1 Dinamia
* Approves name change of merged companies, N+1 and Dinamia, to Nmas1 Dinamia SA
* American Tower Corp - Notes will have an interest rate of 1.375% per annum