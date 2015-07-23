BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $0.38
* Proteostasis Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
July 23 Amplifon SpA :
* CEO Francesco Moscetti to step down, effective as of Oct. 22
* Current director general Enrico Vita proposed as new CEO
* H1 net profit 18.5 million euros ($20.33 million), up 102.9 percent year on year
* H1 revenue 500.3 million euros, up 20.1 percent year on year at current exchange rate
