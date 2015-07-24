BRIEF-Fitch says State-Aid requests show persistent Italian bank pressures
* Fitch says requests for precautionary recapitalisation by two mid-sized Italian Banks highlight persistence of pressures in sector
(Corrects extra dividend value in headline to DKK 1,500/SHR from DKK 1,50/SHR)
July 23 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :
* To distribute extraordinary dividend of 1,500 Danish crowns ($220) per share, corresponding to 65.2 million Danish crowns in total
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7837 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch says requests for precautionary recapitalisation by two mid-sized Italian Banks highlight persistence of pressures in sector
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fell from 11-week highs as Treasury yields decreased following the Federal Reserve's signal last week it will remain on a gradual path to raising interest rates, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.