UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 23 Funcom NV :
* LEGO Minifigures Online game is currently not meeting internal revenue forecasts
* Interest from gaming press in product is more limited than expected and there is thus less exposure of game in traditional gaming outlets
* Revenues generated from all of company's games are not expected to cover both operational expenses and debt repayment obligations
* Continues to actively seek solutions for repayment of its debt that is due in June 2016
* Is in discussions with its principal creditor on subject and it will engage with advisors for strategic review of business in order to resolve situation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.