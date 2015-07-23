UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 23 Montupet SA :
* H1 revenue 271.9 million euros ($298.7 million) versus 239.1 million euros a year ago
* Q2 revenue 139.8 million euros versus 116.7 million euros year ago
* Confirms it anticipates growth of activiy and margins for FY Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.