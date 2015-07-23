Chipotle says shareholders drop bid to split CEO, chairman roles
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.
July 23 Patrimoine et Commerce SCA :
* H1 gross rental income of 16.5 million euros ($18.14 million), up 4.2 pct Source text: bit.ly/1IkQheT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.
WASHINGTON, March 30 A divided U.S. Senate on Thursday killed a regulation that had exempted city-run retirement savings plans for low-income workers from strict pension protection laws.