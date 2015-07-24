July 24 Dufry AG :

* Prices 700 million euros ($767.97 million) senior notes

* Offering was upsized from previously announced 500 million euros aggregate principal amount

* Senior notes will have a term of eight years. Annual interest rate will be 4.5 percent and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears

* Proceeds of senior notes will be used as part of financing of acquisition of World Duty Free

