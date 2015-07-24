July 24 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :

* Has successfully amended and extended its 100 million euros ($109.70 million) revolving credit facility by three years

* This facility was scheduled to mature in July 2017. Facility has been extended until July 2020, with an extension option of two additional years

($1 = 0.9116 euros)