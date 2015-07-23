UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 23 Bricorama SA :
* Q2 revenue 208.9 million euros($229.29 million)versus 183.3 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 369.0 million euros ($405.01 million)versus 338.7 million euros year ago
* Confirms objectives of result improvement Source text: bit.ly/1HLJvgs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.