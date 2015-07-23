Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 23 Archos SA :
* H1 revenue 69.1 million euros ($75.93 million) versus 57.3 million euros year ago
* Q2 revenue 34.1 million euros versus 27.3 million euros year ago
* Expects acceleration of growth for Q3 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order