BRIEF-Dicerna secures $70 mln in convertible preferred stock financing
* Dicerna secures $70 million in convertible preferred stock financing
July 23 Ab Science SA :
* Announces successful non futility test for masitinib in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
* Independent data safety monitoring committee recommends continuation of phase 3 study based on review of safety and efficacy data
* Files for offering of up to $6.9 million of co's common stock - SEC filing