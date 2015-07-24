UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 24 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :
* Reports autonomous revenue growth of 8.4 percent for H1 (Q2: 7.9 percent)
* Overall reported growth for H1 is 20.7 percent (Q2: 21.1 percent)
* Q2 EBITE is 6.9 million euros ($7.57 million) versus 8.2 million euros a year ago
* Q2 EBIT is 6.9 million euros versus 7.6 million euros a year ago
* Q2 net profit is 3.5 million euros versus 41.0 million euros a year ago
* EBITE increases to 19.2 million euros for H1 (Q2: 6.9 million euros)
* Q2 revenue is 131.5 million euros versus 108.6 million euros a year ago
* For the second half own brands are expected to grow at the top end of the market growth range of 5-7 percent
* Sees 2015 net financing costs around 2-3 million euros
* Says revenue of third party brands is expected to be lower in 2015
* Says for the full year, excluding the effect of the Abafoods acquisition, EBITE is expected to be higher than last year
* Sees 2015 capital expenditures of 8-9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.