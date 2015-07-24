July 24 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :

* Reports autonomous revenue growth of 8.4 percent for H1 (Q2: 7.9 percent)

* Overall reported growth for H1 is 20.7 percent (Q2: 21.1 percent)

* Q2 EBITE is 6.9 million euros ($7.57 million) versus 8.2 million euros a year ago

* Q2 EBIT is 6.9 million euros versus 7.6 million euros a year ago

* Q2 net profit is 3.5 million euros versus 41.0 million euros a year ago

* EBITE increases to 19.2 million euros for H1 (Q2: 6.9 million euros)

* Q2 revenue is 131.5 million euros versus 108.6 million euros a year ago

* For the second half own brands are expected to grow at the top end of the market growth range of 5-7 percent

* Sees 2015 net financing costs around 2-3 million euros

* Says revenue of third party brands is expected to be lower in 2015

* Says for the full year, excluding the effect of the Abafoods acquisition, EBITE is expected to be higher than last year

* Sees 2015 capital expenditures of 8-9 million euros