July 24 Wereldhave NV :

* Reports H1 net profit of 90.5 million euros ($99.31 million) versus 10.3 million euros in H1 2014

* H1 direct result is 62.6 million euros versus 42.6 million euros in H1 2014

* H1 NAV per share (EPRA) is 53.01 euros versus 54.35 euros at end of 2014

* H1 indirect result is 27.9 million euros versus loss of 32.3 million euros in H1 2014

* Says target for 2015-2016 is raised to an anticipated compounded average growth of direct result per share between 7 percent and 10 percent (previously 6-9 percent)

* Sees LTV at year-end 2016 below 40 percent

* Says compounded average dividend growth is anticipated between 4 percent and 6 percent for 2015 and 2016